Advertisement

Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States

Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)
Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay coffee shop has been named one of the best in the United States, according to Tasting Table.

Kavarna Coffeehouse, 143 N Broadway, was chosen to represent Wisconsin in Tasting Table’s ranking.

“This shop started roasting its own beans in 2020, but even before that served as a community gathering place in this city of only 104,000. The shop is also a great steward of the environment, focusing on sustainable sourcing. It’s also one of the best spots in Green Bay to find vegetarian and vegan food, not an easy feat when you’re in the heart of America’s Dairyland,” reads the review.

CLICK HERE to view Tasting Table’s full ranking of America’s coffee shops. Tasting Table says it talked to locals across the country before making the list.

Tasting Table, based in New York, offers cooking tips, recipes and dining advice.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Wrong information found on COVID test results from Darboy site

Latest News

cricket
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Insects for food
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s reports selling 136,000 Curderburgers during one-day event
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s serving mythical CurderBurger on National Cheese Curd Day
The "Spook"Toberfest Brat at Jenifer Street Market has candy corn inside.
Trick or Treat? Madison market unveils new candy corn brats