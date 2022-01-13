Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay coffee shop has been named one of the best in the United States, according to Tasting Table.

Kavarna Coffeehouse, 143 N Broadway, was chosen to represent Wisconsin in Tasting Table’s ranking.

“This shop started roasting its own beans in 2020, but even before that served as a community gathering place in this city of only 104,000. The shop is also a great steward of the environment, focusing on sustainable sourcing. It’s also one of the best spots in Green Bay to find vegetarian and vegan food, not an easy feat when you’re in the heart of America’s Dairyland,” reads the review.

CLICK HERE to view Tasting Table’s full ranking of America’s coffee shops. Tasting Table says it talked to locals across the country before making the list.

Tasting Table, based in New York, offers cooking tips, recipes and dining advice.

Journalists are uncovering Wisconsin’s local favorites and hidden gems. @DiscoverGrnBay's sustainability minded @kavarna has been named one of the U.S.’s best coffee shops by @TastingTable. https://t.co/PlYIbPVdMQ @EricWimberger @RepKristina — Travel WI News (@WIDeptTourism) January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.