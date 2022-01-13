Fond du Lac Fire Rescue launches “Roll out the Warmth”

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is usually tasked with putting out the heat when it comes to responding to fire calls. But this month the department is looking to roll out the warmth.

The shelves are stocked, but winters are long and cold. That’s why Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is once again launching its “Roll out the Warmth” program. The department is looking to collect new sleeping bags, preferably ones rated for below freezing temperatures, that it can hand out to those in need.

“We have them on our rigs, so if we saw somebody that might need warmth, in that form, we’d give them a sleeping bag,” says Division Chief Garth Schumacher.

Each ambulance, engine and truck has a least one sleeping bag on it. The bags are there should they be needed. But since starting “Roll out the Warmth,” the department has also teamed up with other local organizations, like The Salvation Army Warming Shelter, distribute the bags.

According to Calie Tasch, Community Risk Reduction Specialist with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, “We do go through sleeping bags quite often. We do donate to the YMCA and the public library, as well, so we do go through quite a few.”

And this year, in addition to collecting new sleeping bags, the department is also hoping to collect new hats and gloves. “I just thought if we’re giving out sleeping bags, people who are in need, and we’re giving out a sleeping bag they probably need a hat and a pair of gloves as well. So, my hope is that we can a hat and pair of gloves to each of our sleeping bags to hand out,” adds Tasch.

And like in the past, when the community has stepped up to help, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue knows this initiative will have the backing of locals as well.

“Any little bit helps,” say Schumacher. “So if you see a deal on a hat. I bought one of these to kind of kick it off, it was $2. I believe these were $7.99. It’s just a good place to start. If you think about it, you see a good deal, it goes to a good cause”

Donations can be dropped off at any Fond du Lac Fire Rescue station through January 31.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.