COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases top 13,000 for first time; 7-day average at all-time high

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 8.8 million (8,820,542) doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin in the 13 months since the first vaccine became available, according to the newest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Health experts credit those vaccines with keeping down the deaths and hospitalizations as the delta variant, with its high viral load, burned through the state last year.

Now the state is dealing with the highly contagious omicron variant, which contributed to a new peak in case numbers. The 7-day average is at a high of 9,915 cases per day after a record 13,004 new cases were identified in the latest test results -- the first time more than 13,000 cases were confirmed in one day.

More than 1.1 million people in Wisconsin tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case on February 5, 2020. Dodge County topped 20,000 cases, with a population of about 88,000; it’s averaging 188 new cases every day. Fond du Lac County passed 24,000 cases (population 103,403) and Shawano County passed 8,000 (population 40,899).

The state says 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported that happened in the past 30 days, out of 27 death certificates submitted to the state. In our area, Winnebago County reported 3 deaths, Forest County reported 2, and Brown and Manitowoc counties each reported 1. The state’s death toll is 10,434. The state is averaging 24 deaths per day from the virus. The death rate is down another notch to 0.93% of all cases since February 5, 2020.

DHS numbers show 162 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Wednesday’s report. That’s the lowest number on a weekday in almost two weeks.

And we can report hospitalizations backed off from yesterday’s record. After taking discharges and deaths into account, there are 59 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals Thursday, and 9 fewer patients in ICU. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 2,219 people are getting COVID-19 care, with 479 of them in ICU.

We calculate the 7-day average is down slightly to 171 patients per day (last week this average ranged from 142 to 150 per day). The hospitalization rate continues to dropped measurably to 4.77% from 4.82% on Wednesday; this is the percentage of all cases resulting in hospitalization dating back to February 5, 2020.

Hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 192 people for COVID-19, with 47 of them in ICU -- 2 more in ICU but 6 fewer patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals have 165 patients, with 28 in ICU -- 14 more COVID-19 patients since Wednesday but no change in the number in intensive care.

The 13 Fox Valley hospitals, which serve 8 counties, report they have no ICU or intermediate care beds immediately available and only 1 medical surgical bed. There are 6 negative flow isolation beds available, out of 215. These are beds for any patients, not just COVID-19 treatment.

Statewide, there’s a record high burden rate of 2,490.9 cases for every 100,000 residents, meaning over the past two weeks almost 2 ½ percent of Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

As we reported yesterday, the spread of the virus is considered “critically high” in all 72 counties. Three counties saw case numbers go down over the past two weeks: Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington. Three counties showed no significant change: Florence, Menominee and Pepin. The other 66 all saw case numbers go up since the end of December.

By our calculcations, vaccinators delivered an average 18,655 vaccine doses every day over the past 7 days. Most of these were booster shots, which are averaging 12,103 per day. Continuing our look at vaccinations, every day an average 3,292 people sought out their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 2,660 completed their vaccination series.

The DHS says 62.7% of Wisconsinites have now received at least one vaccine dose and 58.6% of the population completed their vaccine series -- either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nineteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area saw an increase in the percentage of residents getting their first shot or completing their vaccine series, -- or both -- in the past day.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 22.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/17.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.3% received vaccine (+0.2)/53.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 57.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/74.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.0% (+0.1) 60.4% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.7% 52.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.6% (+0.1) 72.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.4% 51.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.5% (+0.1) 48.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.6% (+0.1) 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.6% (+0.1) 52.9% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.8% 49.7% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.0% 50.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.3% (+0.1) 56.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.4% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.4% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.9% (+0.1) 59.3% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.8% (+0.1) 44.5% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.4% (+0.1) 57.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.6% (+0.1) 51.7% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.2% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.0% 57.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 291,547 (61.4%) 275,559 (58.1%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 323,432 (58.8%) 304,952 (55.5%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,655,662 (62.7%, +0.1) 3,420,299 (58.6%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 56,845 cases (+812) (314 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 9,777 cases (+78) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,895 cases (77 deaths)

Dodge – 20,070 cases (+232) (245 deaths)

Door – 5,390 cases (+102) (43 deaths)

Florence - 659 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 24,055 cases (+500) (189 deaths)

Forest - 1,942 cases (+25) (43 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,133 cases (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,410 cases (+37) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,836 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,921 cases (+55) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,994 cases (+45) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 14,469 cases (+166) (125 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 8,129 cases (+81) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,269 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,315 cases (+32) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 7,971 cases (+88) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 35,508 cases (+416) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 8,024 cases (+91) (101 deaths)

Sheboygan – 24,265 cases (+529) (187 deaths)

Waupaca – 9,553 cases (+172) (171 deaths)

Waushara – 3,963 cases (+42) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 34,823 cases (+496) (287 deaths) (+3)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

