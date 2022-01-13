Advertisement

Cologuard developer planning $350 expansion in Madison

More than 6 million Americans have used Cologuard from Madison, Wisc.-based Exact Sciences for early colorectal cancer detection
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Madison-based company that specializes in the detection of early stage cancers announced Thursday that it will invest $350 million to expand its work in Wisconsin.

Exact Sciences said in a statement the expansion at its Madison campuses, including a new research and development center, could eventually create an additional 1,300 jobs.

The cancer screening and diagnostics company may be best known for its noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard.

The company says its expansion includes three project categories, a new research and development facility, a new lab with the latest technology and additional warehouse space.

