COLDER WITH LAKESIDE SNOW INTO THE WEEKEND

While a few flakes may fly here or there this evening, we likely won’t see much in the way of steady snow. But, as winds shift northeast tonight, Lakeside snow showers could develop into Friday. Skies will stay cloudy tonight and lows will dip to around 10 degrees. By sunrise, northeast winds should be at 10-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Blustery northeast winds continues throughout Friday. With that wind coming off of Lake Michigan, occasional lake-effect snow showers will develop. Temperatures won’t warm much during the day with highs limited to the lower and middle teens. Brisk winds continue into the night, but they should let up by dawn Saturday as lows settle into the single digits.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday. Winds will be lighter, but it will still be cold with highs in the teens once again. Temperatures should begin to warm for Sunday and the start of next week. Clouds will thicken Sunday afternoon, and by the evening, light snow showers could push across Wisconsin.

If there’s any accumulation there, it’s likely less than an inch.

There’s a slightly higher chance for some light accumulation with a system tracking across the area late Tuesday. Ahead of it, highs will get back into the upper half of the 20s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Look for the upper 20s as well on Tuesday as clouds thicken in advance of some late-day snow showers. Once this system moves through, expect another round of cold air which likely lasts through next weekend. By Thursday, lows could be below zero with highs struggling to make it back to 10 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NNE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning blustery. Mostly cloudy. Lakeside snow possible. LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Cloudy again. Cold and blustery. Snow showers Lakeside. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Still cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Lighter wind. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then clouds thicken. Light snow by the evening. HIGH: 22 LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Light snow arrives late. HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and colder with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Brisk at times... harsh chills. HIGH: 10

