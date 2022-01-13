Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More health news

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has more health news than he has minutes. Today he’s going to tell you about:

  • A 3-D printed device that analyzes your sweat
  • A wearable device to detect COVID-19 exposure
  • The importance of exercise for cancer survivors
  • And teenagers, who weren’t getting enough exercise before the pandemic, are even more sedentary now

Strap on your seat belts (another smart health move) and watch these 4 health reports Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

