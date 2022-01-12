Advertisement

Wisconsin raises reimbursement rates for home and community health services

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher reimbursement rates are now in effect for home and community-based services in Wisconsin.

These include assisted living, personal care, home health, substance abuse treatment, in-home nursing and therapy facilities.

As we’ve reported, those reimbursements are provided to members of the state’s Medicaid programs.

The increased rates, which took effect at the beginning of the year, will run through March 2024 using federal coronavirus relief money.

