State Supreme Court won’t block Vos deposition over elections investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t stop Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from sitting for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Earlier Tuesday, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions set for Wednesday. She had ordered Vos and Fawcett to sit for the depositions last week.

Vos sought an 11th hour reprieve from state’s highest court.

Justice Brian Hagedorn denied the petition, ruling that Vos’s petition did not meet the legal standards for the Supreme Court to use its authority in this way and that the Speaker would first have to go through the court of appeals.

Three justices dissented -- Patience Drake Roggensack, Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. They argued the court should consider the matter of forcing a sitting legislator and his attorney to be deposed.

Hagedorn countered that the dissenting justices “[wish] to improve upon the obviously deficient petition and [offer] other reasons” to grant Vos’s petition. Hagedorn says the rule of law requires the court to have a neutral role and decide disputes based on parties’ claims, “not picking sides.”

The deposition comes in a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight over records it is seeking related to the investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election. That investigation is led by Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice himself.

