Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A village meeting in Kewaunee County turned into a shouting match at one point between officials and upset citizens. The source of the tension was a property tax hike related to several infrastructure projects.

Trustees for the village of Luxemburg met Tuesday night, but at least three people spoke up to discuss an item that wasn’t on the agenda: a 69% property tax increase.

“The median household income is $63,000 a year, and you just raised everyone’s taxes by over 60%,” Abe Baber of Luxemburg said. “Just in November. Right before Christmas. What a great Christmas present for those households making $63,000 a year.”

Luxemburg increased its mill rate from $21. 38 in 2021 to $25.54 in 2022. That equals to an approximate $400 tax increase on a home valued at $100,000.

Kewaunee County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Olson was also in attendance and criticized the tax increase. “It is very obvious that the structure of the village government is not working -- I mean, when you have a 69.5% tax increase of this nature, unforeseen,” Olson said.

“I’m looking for a clear explanation of how you came to that consensus of being able to raise over $400 per $100,000 on houses,” Chad Holewinski of Luxemburg said.

One trustee acknowledged that steps should’ve been taken to make sure the tax rate didn’t spike so high.

“I understand that but...the mistake was made. What we have to make sure is it doesn’t happen again. That’s what I’m going to try,” Trustee Ron Tlachac said.

According to Luxemburg officials, several much-needed road repair projects were undertaken, which they labeled as expensive. They include the intersections of Frontier Road and Ash Street and a portion of County AB and Main Street.

“I pay just like everybody else and mine went up too,” Village President Jake Seidl said. “Everyone in the board agrees that the tax rate did go up but we accomplished an awful lot and it’s going to help us in the future.”

The village also installed fiber optic cables for wireless internet, costing them more than $700,000. Officials are using federal covid-19 relief funds, also known as ARPA, to help pay for it.

“It wasn’t a flip of the coin decision, like you’re trying to insult us,” Trustee Dan Porath said.

Tlachac told one of the men who was speaking up that if he’s so upset about the village’s decisions he should run in the April elections for a seat.

