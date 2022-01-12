Report: Bears request interview with Hackett, Getsy drawing interest from Denver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett may not go that far from Green Bay. That’s after the Chicago Bears requested to interview him for their head coach opening.

Chicago parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday. Rather than waiting to fill their GM position first, the Bears are moving full steam ahead with their coaching search.

That includes asking to interview Hackett, who is becoming a hot name during this hiring cycle. Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos have requested to interview Hackett with the Jaguars meeting set for this Friday, according to reports.

Denver has also asked to speak with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Getsy is on his second stint with the Packers after being hired as the quarterbacks coach by Matt LaFleur in 2019.

He was also worked for previous head coach Mike McCarthy as an assistant between 2014-17, and had a brief stint as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator before his return to Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.