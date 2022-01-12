Advertisement

Prosecutors add dozens of charges for Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Waukesha County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.

Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery.

Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Emily Jayne Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain.
Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds
Helicopter crash
Wisconsin woman missing after plane crash off Panama

Latest News

Oconto school district
DEBRIEF: Oconto schools fill gaps amid staff shortage
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Caravel Autism Health opens new location downtown Oshkosh
Caravel Autism Health opens new location in downtown Oshkosh
CDC graphic on omicron vs. delta variant study
CDC says recent data supports belief that omicron is less severe than delta variant but more contagious