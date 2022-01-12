Packers: Stadium District legislation would be met with “major litigation”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say a bill that would dissolve the Stadium District Board would be met with “immediate major litigation.”

Bill author Rep. David Steffen and Packers representative Aaron Popkey presented their arguments before the city’s Finance Committee Tuesday.

Steffen, a Howard Republican, has introduced a bill to end the program and divert funds to homeowners who pay property taxes. He proposed requiring the city to invest excess funds “in law enforcement, road repairs, Lambeau Field and Fox River area economic development or additional tax relief checks for residents.”

Steffen advocates ending the program by Sept. 16.

The board was established in 2000 for the purpose of maintaining funds for the renovation of Lambeau Field.

However, the Packers say such a move would violate the lease signed by the team, the city and the Stadium District. That lease is set to expire at the end of the year. The Packers say they’ve been working with the city to extend it.

Steffen says his main concern is transparency from the board that oversees so much money.

“There are three major reasons why I was interested in working on this,” Steffen told the committee. “The first relates to the fact that the Stadium District is, in fact, a statutory artifact. The three primary goals that were established in state law through a piece of legislation that was enacted in May of 2000 had three specific purposes. One was to oversee the construction that was created through the referendum--the $3 million redevelopment of Lambeau Field. Two, to oversee the tax to pay for that redevelopment, and third to insure the bonds that related to the project were fully paid. Those were the three primary objectives of the Stadium District Board. All three of those have been satisfied since 2015.”

Steffen believes the finances should be overseen by elected officials in Green Bay.

“The money is not ours. It’s the public’s,” Steffen said.

Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey challenged Steffen’s legislation, saying it would break the Lambeau Field lease that imposed a 10 percent ticket tax for stadium maintenance.

Under the lease, the tax funds are dedicated to the operation and maintenance of Lambeau Field through the current or extended term of the lease.

“The proposed legislation does not and cannot change those or any other terms of the lease. Lease provisions could only be changed by agreement of all parties to the lease. Furthermore, the proposed legislation would completely undo the funding for Lambeau Field operation and maintenance costs, over $50 million of the sales tax trust funds dedicated by the legislature, Brown County voters and the Green Bay Common Council for Lambeau Field purposes, would instead be diverted and doled out in 2022 to select Brown County residents and purposes unrelated to Lambeau Field,” Popkey said.

Popkey says diversion of those contractually committed funds would leave a deficit that would have to be made up by the Packers or by taxpayers.

Popkey defended the Stadium District Board as a non-political entity that has worked “harmoniously” with the city and Packers.

Popkey called it “unwise public policy” that would constitute a “breach of trust and illegal evisceration of the Lambeau Field lease.”

“It would leave no choice other than immediate major litigation to prevent it from taking effect,” Popkey said.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.

