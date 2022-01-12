Packers activate Turner off COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers activated tackle Billy Turner from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Turner started 13 games at right tackle this year, but missed the final four games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury against the Chicago Bears on December 12th. He was also out for last Sunday’s game due to being placed on the COVID-19 list on January 3rd.

Veteran tackle Dennis Kelly filled in for Turner during the final four games of the regular season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Turner could return to the practice field this week, but would have a better update on Wednesday.

Turner was the last player remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list for the Packers.

