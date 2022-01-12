Oshkosh Fire Department rescues dogs from ice
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department rescued two dogs from the ice near Railroad Bridge Wednesday morning.
One of the dogs fell through the ice and was stuck. Rescue crews were able to reach it. The other dog ran to shore when firefighters called to it.
The fire department says both dogs are doing fine.
Neither dog had a collar or tags.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.