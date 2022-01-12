Advertisement

Oshkosh Fire Department rescues dogs from ice

An Oshkosh firefighter rescues a dog that fell through the ice on January 12, 2022
An Oshkosh firefighter rescues a dog that fell through the ice on January 12, 2022(Oshkosh Fire Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department rescued two dogs from the ice near Railroad Bridge Wednesday morning.

One of the dogs fell through the ice and was stuck. Rescue crews were able to reach it. The other dog ran to shore when firefighters called to it.

The fire department says both dogs are doing fine.

Neither dog had a collar or tags.

We rescued two dogs from the ice this morning by the railroad bridge. One came to us when we whistled for him, the...

Posted by Oshkosh Fire Department on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

