OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW-MIX ON THURSDAY

Today was likely the mildest day this week, but temps will still be above average through Thursday. Any breaks in the clouds this evening will fill in overnight as a round of light snow approaches. While steady snow will be ongoing across northern Minnesota tonight, those showers will become more scattered in nature as they arrive in Wisconsin early Thursday... some light mix is also possible.

Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 20s tonight with cloudy skies. Occasional light snow is possible throughout Thursday, but any accumulation should be limited to less than an inch. Highs will rise to near 30° with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

The wind will turn blustery late, leading to another round of colder air for Friday and the weekend. On Friday, a stronger system will bring heavy snow to our west. We may see a few stray flakes, but little else is expected in Northeast Wisconsin. Lows Friday morning will be close to 10° with an afternoon high in the middle teens. Lows will be in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunday should be milder with highs getting back into the 20s.

But, Sunday will also feature our next, better chance for snow. Light snow showers should develop late and continue at night. It’s still preliminary, but this does not look like a major event with accumulations around 1″ or less the way it stands now. There should be a better chance for some accumulation with a system that arrives on Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Spotty light snow showers late... a dusting is possible. LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Cloudy, colder, and blustery. Stray flakes? HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible LATE. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries possible. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing. Some accumulation possible. Blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: A little cooler with decreasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 22

