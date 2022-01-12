MILDER FOR NOW BEFORE COLD RETURNS...

Shorts weather (this is Wisconsin, right)? Not quite, but today is the mildest day this week with afternoon highs in the 30s for most. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, especially north, but the farther south you go you may catch some decent peaks of sun through the clouds.

Although some of us saw light snow or a wintry mix this morning, the afternoon is looking dry. Overnight though, we will have a chance for a few light snow showers that will be hit or miss in nature, but any spots that do see snow will only have to chance to see a trace or so of accumulation.

There’s a series of disturbances that will move into the area over the next few days. These disturbances will be brought in by the jet stream, but none of them will bring us any serious snowfall... We’re expecting less than an inch area-wide through Friday morning. A few more snow showers are also possible Friday night and through the weekend, but the main energy associated with the storm system will be in the extreme southwestern parts of the state.

Temperatures will also be turning colder into the weekend. However, it will not be as frigid as it has been recently. Highs will be mainly in the teens, with 20s returning on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/N 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Broken clouds. A bit Milder. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Spotty light snow showers late... A dusting is possible. LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few snow showers... A dusting is possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Chance of snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 15 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flakes by the lakeshore. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. More flakes in the evening. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. Temps fall late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Cloudy with accumulating snow developing late. HIGH: 26

