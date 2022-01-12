Lake Winnebago ice conditions decent ahead of what’s expected to be busy weekend

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The holidays are over, the temperatures are dropping and anglers are getting antsy. Ice fishing season is underway up north -- and conditions closer to home are improving too.

The trees are piling up, the trailers are starting to arrive, and a recent cold spell has only meant good things for those looking forward to activities on the ice -- whether it’s ice fishing or other recreation. And, with no Packers game this weekend, Lake Winnebago should see an increase in traffic.

“I have a pretty strong feeling that we’ll have a fair number of people with four wheelers and snowmobiles going out, looking for pre-scouting for sturgeon and or ice fishing, sturgeon spearing’s coming,” says Jim Nobbe with Paynes Point Hook & Spear Club.

Lake Winnebago always draws a crowd once the ice forms. And, according to ice expert, Don Herman, despite strong winds recently that opened up part of the lake, it still has a pretty good base. Herman says, “Actually, the lake, besides how rough it is and ice shoves and everything else - it’s not that bad, about eight, nine inches.”

Conditions are good enough, that several fishing clubs anticipate putting out ATV bridges, before the weekend. And, as long as the weather stays cold, more vehicles should be able to navigate the lake by the end of this month.

Even with promising ice conditions, Jim Nobbe says, “I just advise, travel with caution.”

Don Herman adds, “Like I always say, the ice is never 100% safe.”

