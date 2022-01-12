IT’S THE MILDEST DAY OF THE WEEK

The recent arctic air is gone and it’s noticeably not as cold this morning. Our early morning temperatures are about 30 degrees warmer than they were at this time yesterday. This will be the mildest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Some folks in the Northwoods will reach the upper 20s.

A disturbance passing through the southwestern half of the state will bring a chance of snow showers, or spotty mixed precipitation for folks near and SOUTH of Highway 10. Only minor snow accumulations are possible. Otherwise, we may see some breaks in the clouds during the midday and afternoon hours. Clouds are expected to fill back in heading into tonight.

There’s a series of disturbances blowing into the area over the next few days. They’re being guided into the Great Lakes by the northwest “steering winds” aloft in the atmosphere. None of these disturbances will bring us any serious snowfall... We’re expecting less than an inch area-wide through Friday morning. A few more snow showers are also possible Friday night and through the weekend.

Temperatures will also be turning colder into the weekend. However, it will not be as frigid as it has been recently. Highs will be mainly in the teens, with 20s returning on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Broken clouds. A few flakes or a light mix SOUTH. Mild for January. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Light snow showers late... A dusting is possible. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few snow showers... A dusting is possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Chance of snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 15 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of flakes by the lakeshore. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A brisk wind. More flakes in the evening. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Partly sunny and mild. Temps fall late. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Cloudy with accumulating snow developing late. HIGH: 26

