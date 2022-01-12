Advertisement

Harmann Studios consolidates studios amid changing photography landscape

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - After having a physical presence in Kewaunee County for more than 60 years, a local photography business recently made a tough decision. Effective January 1st, Harmann Studios consolidated all of its operations to its De Pere location.

For John Harmann, capturing special moments can be traced back to his uncle, who started the business in a farmhouse closet back in 1958.

In 1965, John’s dad became a partner, and the Harmann brothers opened their first studio in Algoma.

“My dad and uncle were very hard workers, very progressive, very in tune with the community. I think back then the more locations you had, the more business you could pull in.”

The growing family business attracted John in 1995, and it didn’t take long for him to realize he made the right decision.

“I photographed a kid in Luxemburg my first year I came back. The child unfortunately passed away and the mom gave me a hug and I said game over -- " John gets emotional remembering this milestone moment -- “That’s a tough one to say, because it was, blessed to know that this is going to be my career for the rest of my life.”

By 1996, Harmann Studios had grown to five locations in Northeast Wisconsin -- Sturgeon Bay, Algoma, Kewaunee, Luxemburg and De Pere. But around the mid-2000′s the industry started to change. Digital photography was becoming mainstream and just about every client suddenly wanted their photo session outdoors.

“It was a permanent fix that the outdoor photography was going to take over,” Harmann said. “They wanted more variety of backgrounds, they wanted something different and unique as far as the lighting, what location, something that’s just unique to that person.”

So Harmann Studios began closing its studios, one by one, and consolidating for efficiency.

On January 1, Luxemburg was the last to go.

“It was tough to say that it doesn’t make sense to service, you know only 10 percent of my sessions or less. Most of them wanted outdoors, so I’m like, well, we can do that from De Pere.”

Despite the changing landscape, Harmann Studios is coming off a record-setting year thanks to its many divisions, including schools and sports, church directories, commercial, and its hallmark: family portraits.

And while there’s a sadness in leaving the small towns, Harmann says it’s nice having his 20 employees in one location.

“What’s going on with our customers and how can we make it better for them, and basically being all in all the time, and this is the opportunity right here for us to be all together.”

