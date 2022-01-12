Green Bay’s Copper State Brewery receives $3,000 tip from entrepreneur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay brewery and restaurant received a $3,000 tip from an entrepreneur as part of an effort to thank employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcus Lemonis, head of Camping World and host of several TV shows, presented the money to Copper State Brewing Co., 313 Dousman St. The business will share the $3,000 among employees.

“This surprise gift comes at the right time as our staff is so hardworking and was completely blown away by this kind gesture,” said owner Missy Martens. “We will definitely pay-forward in the future.”

The tip comes from Lemonis’s Lemon-Aid Foundation. Lemonis started the Great American Tip Off in November and pledged $1 million from the foundation for service industry workers across the country.

Someone on social media nominated Copper State for the award.

