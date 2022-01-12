Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Emily Jayne Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain.
Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds
Helicopter crash
Wisconsin woman missing after plane crash off Panama

Latest News

The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
Oconto school district
DEBRIEF: Oconto schools fill gaps amid staff shortage
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
Darrell Brooks
Prosecutors add dozens of charges for Waukesha Christmas parade deaths