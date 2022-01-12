Advertisement

Evers attorney: Complaint to remove Milwaukee prosecutor invalid

File Image
File Image(WCAX)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An attorney hired by the Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says a complaint demanding the removal of the Milwaukee County district attorney is invalid.

The complaint was filed last month over Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office handling of a bail recommendation for a man who later drove his SUV through a suburban parade.

Attorney Matthew Fleming wrote in a memo to Evers that the complaint has a host of technical issues. He wrote that nothing indicates the group swore oaths that they believe their statements were true, notary verifications were incomplete and the group failed to allege any facts that show Chisholm neglected his duties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge
Matthias Mann
Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say
Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years
Neenah schools cancel classes Tuesday citing “IT security situation”

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19 amid second week of trial
John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios amid changing photography landscape
John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios in De Pere
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Action 2 News at 4:30 - VOD - clipped version
Medical grade face mask
As Omicron spreads, when should you consider upgrading your mask?