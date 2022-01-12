5 people forced out by fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping five people displaced by a fire at an apartment building along Green Bay’s University Avenue.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 5:30 Tuesday night to a six-unit apartment building on the 2600-block of University Ave. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached garage.

Firefighters had the fire out in 10 minutes. They managed to keep the flames from extending into any apartment’s living quarters but there was smoke damage to two of the apartments.

Investigators don’t know yet what started the fire, which caused about $30,000 worth of damage.

