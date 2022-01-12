Advertisement

5 people forced out by fire at Green Bay apartment building

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file photo)
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping five people displaced by a fire at an apartment building along Green Bay’s University Avenue.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 5:30 Tuesday night to a six-unit apartment building on the 2600-block of University Ave. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached garage.

Firefighters had the fire out in 10 minutes. They managed to keep the flames from extending into any apartment’s living quarters but there was smoke damage to two of the apartments.

Investigators don’t know yet what started the fire, which caused about $30,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge
Matthias Mann
Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say
Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years
Neenah schools cancel classes Tuesday citing “IT security situation”

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn
State Supreme Court won’t block Vos deposition over elections investigation
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19 amid second week of trial
John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios amid changing photography landscape
John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios in De Pere