3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health benefits of olive oil

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large-scale study is attesting to the benefits of olive oil. The study followed 90,000 people over 30 years and found the amount of olive oil people consumed, instead of butter, reduced their risk of a number of diseases.

Brad Spakowitz discusses the findings in more detail in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

He also has other health news, finding PFAS -- the “forever chemicals” linked to health issues -- in an unexpected place. You might have it on your face right now.

