Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Where will it peak? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a new daily high for the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases, which is now up to 9,696 cases per day. The rolling average is 636 more cases per day, or almost 7% higher, than the previous all-time high (set yesterday). It’s also 3,199 more cases per day than the peak of the surge of November 2020 (our current surge passed that peak on December 29, 2021).

The DHS says 12,305 tests came back positive in the last 24-hour period. An average 28.2% of all tests came back positive over the past week. Winnebago County reported over 1,000 positive tests.

Forty-eight people were added to the COVID-19 death toll since Monday’s report. The DHS says 37 of them died in the last 30 days (the rest aren’t counted in the state’s 7-day average). By the state’s count, Wisconsin averaged 29 deaths per day over the last 7 days. The death rate fell another hundredth of a percent to 0.95% of all cases since the pandemic began.

The hospitalization rate fell four-hundreds of a percent to 4.86% since the state’s first COVID-19 case on February 5, 2020. In the last 24-hour period, another 211 people were hospitalized. By our estimation, the state averaged 172 hospital admissions per day for COVID-19 over the past week; that rolling average is down from 179 on Monday.

The most COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time was 2,277 on November 17, 2020, a record that’s being threatened this week. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 2,259 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, the latest data available, with 472 of the patients in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 206 COVID-19 patients, including 45 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 153 COVID-19 patients, with 26 in ICU.

To ease strain on the medical field, DHS recommends asking your primary doctor or visiting a community testing site to get tested for COVID-19. This is for people who have symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 22.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/17.0% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 57.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/51.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.9% (+0.1) 60.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.6% 52.8% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.1% 48.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.5% (+0.1) 72.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.3% 51.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.3% 48.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.4% (+0.1) 52.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.7% 49.6% Langlade (19,189) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.3% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.2% (+0.1) 56.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.2% 49.4% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.8% (+0.1) 59.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.7% (+0.1) 44.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.2% (+0.1) 57.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.5% (+0.1) 51.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.0% 42.6% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.9% 57.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 290,956 (61.3%, +0.1) 275,067 (58.0%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 322,735 (58.7%, +0.1) 304,303 (55.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,647,378 (62.5%) 3,413,300 (58.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 55,547 cases (+731) (313 deaths)

Calumet – 9,608 cases (+106) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,896 cases (76 deaths)

Dodge – 19,533 cases (+217) (245 deaths)

Door – 5,233 cases (+84) (43 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 655 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 23,338 cases (+299) (189 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,885 cases (+33) (40 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,063 cases (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,333 cases (+44) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,800 cases (60 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,811 cases (+23) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,912 cases (+54) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 14,015 cases (+183) (124 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 7,978 cases (+165) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,237 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,246 cases (+27) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 7,782 cases (+175) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 34,396 cases (+505) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 7,887 cases (+86) (101 deaths)

Sheboygan – 23,500 cases (+255) (187 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 9,260 cases (+138) (171 deaths)

Waushara – 3,883 cases (+95) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 33,746 cases (+1,113) (284 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

