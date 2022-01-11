Advertisement

Wisconsin woman missing after plane crash off Panama

Helicopter crash
Helicopter crash(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA (WBAY) - A Wisconsin woman is missing after a plane crash in Panama.

Debra Velleman, a retired Waukesha school teacher, is one of two women missing off the coast of the Central American country.

Sue Borries, 57, of Illinois, is also missing.

Officials say Velleman, 70, and Borries were returning from an island trip on Jan. 3 when their plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean.

Three others on the single-engine piper plane were rescued.

Velleman’s son, Josh, spoke with our partner station WISN. He says his father was one of the people rescued.

He’s asking the U.S. government to help search for his mother.

“The United States undoubtedly has the assets needed and certainly has resources to help,” he said. “It’s been a week. These are American citizens. I just believe the U.S. should do the right thing, bring the Americans home where they belong.”

Josh’s brother, Jake, has been posting updates on Facebook.

“Both women are U.S. citizens, and a formal request for a vessel with the specific type of equipment required to undergo a search for the aircraft has been made to the U.S. government by the Panamanian government. Our families are hopeful that these assets will be quickly located and deployed,” Jake says.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge
Matthias Mann
Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs

Latest News

January 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break from the cold
January 11 Dr Rai headlines
WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospitals, testing and boosters
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue ambulance
FDL Fire/Rescue welcomes largest class of recruits
Neenah High School
FBI investigates Neenah schools IT issue