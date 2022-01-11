WEC responds to Republican lawmakers’ “absolutely insane” voter data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission balked at a massive request for voter data and other information by six Republican state lawmakers, but did not order that the request be denied.

Instead, the commission said Tuesday that the lawmakers should be told how much it would cost, how long it would take, and what information can’t be provided.

The request by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen and five others came last month. They have been leading voices in questioning President Joe Biden’s election win in Wisconsin.

Commission chair Ann Jacobs says the request is “absolutely insane.”

