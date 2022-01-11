Advertisement

WEC responds to Republican lawmakers’ “absolutely insane” voter data request

Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin Elections Commission(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission balked at a massive request for voter data and other information by six Republican state lawmakers, but did not order that the request be denied.

Instead, the commission said Tuesday that the lawmakers should be told how much it would cost, how long it would take, and what information can’t be provided.

The request by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen and five others came last month. They have been leading voices in questioning President Joe Biden’s election win in Wisconsin.

Commission chair Ann Jacobs says the request is “absolutely insane.”

