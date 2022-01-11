U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson confirms positive COVID-19 test

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson tells Action 2 News he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Nelson took at at-home test Tuesday morning after experiencing minor symptoms.

Nelson tells us he notified the county’s human resources department, which will handle notifying county employees.

So far, he says, his symptoms are pretty minor and that’s likely because he’s vaccinated.

Nelson is running against incumbent Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate seat. Johnson announced his re-election bid this past Sunday. Several Democrats, including Nelson, are competing in a primary to be on the November ballot.

Back in September, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch also tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning at an event for governor. She also said she was vaccinated and experienced just mild symptoms.

As for Nelson, he’ll continue to campaign but will avoid in-person events until he’s fully recovered.

“I am grateful that there’s a vaccine, grateful that I got vaccinated, I got my booster. Same thing for the family. I can’t imagine, can’t imagine if I had COVID and they weren’t vaccinated how I’d be jeopardizing their health. That’s something that would be hard to live with,” Nelson said.

We also spoke with Nelson about Johnson’s re-election announcement and what Nelson says he needs from Democrats in Northeast Wisconsin for his campaign to succeed. Jason Zimmerman has more from that interview on Action 2 News at Ten.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.