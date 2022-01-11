Shawano County sheriff won’t run for re-election

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Adam Bieber has decided against running for a third four-year term as Shawano County sheriff.

Bieber confirmed on social media, “It has been my honor to serve as your Sheriff over the past 7 years, but it’s time for me to move on. I really appreciate those of you who have supported my team, my family and myself over the years.”

The news was reported by TCH Daily News in Shawano, which said Bieber turned in his papers of non-candidacy on Monday. He cited a desire to devote more time to his family and his school-age children.

Bieber’s term will end when a new sheriff is sworn in in January, 2023.

