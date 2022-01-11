Advertisement

Shawano County sheriff won’t run for re-election

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Adam Bieber has decided against running for a third four-year term as Shawano County sheriff.

Bieber confirmed on social media, “It has been my honor to serve as your Sheriff over the past 7 years, but it’s time for me to move on. I really appreciate those of you who have supported my team, my family and myself over the years.”

The news was reported by TCH Daily News in Shawano, which said Bieber turned in his papers of non-candidacy on Monday. He cited a desire to devote more time to his family and his school-age children.

Bieber’s term will end when a new sheriff is sworn in in January, 2023.

It has been my honor to serve as your Sheriff over the past 7 years, but it's time for me to move on. I really...

Posted by Sheriff Bieber on Monday, January 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge

Latest News

Green Bay absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Wisconsin lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, correction rules
Campaigns for Wisconsin governor hauling in massive funds
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson announces run for third term