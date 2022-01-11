Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning for anyone seeking a COVID-19 test to be cautious of where you go. This is especially important because of the high number of people seeking COVID-19 tests right now and a nationwide shortage of supplies.

Monday afternoon, the City of Appleton put out an alert on social media telling people to “beware” of a place calling itself The Center for COVID Control.

The company advertises about 300 locations across the country and many have just recently popped up, including one on Eisenhower Drive in Darboy. A majority of its locations are in the Milwaukee and Madison areas.

Appleton city officials tell Action 2 News they received complaints about the testing facility. We’re told some of the complaints suggest lines with no social distancing and optional mask wearing, although a sign on the door clearly states otherwise.

Some reports have accused the company of not providing users with their test results or not reporting those results to state health officials.

The Darboy site is regulated by the state’s Department of Quality Assurance under the Wisconsin health department, the Department of Health Services. The agency has a place on its website where people can report problems and concerns.

Late Monday afternoon, DHS officials issued a statement to Action 2 News reading in part, “We are unable to comment on specific allegations, complaints or investigations, but I can tell you DHS researches each inquiry or complaint regarding COVID-19 provider testing or billing practices that do not align with current policies.”

Action 2 News reached out to the company for comment but hasn’t received a response at the time of this writing.

