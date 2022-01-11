Neenah schools cancel classes Tuesday citing “IT security situation”

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District canceled classes at all of its schools Tuesday. A letter to parents says an “IT security situation” knocked out its internet, phone systems and software after “potential unauthorized access” to the IT systems.

The school district says it’s just beginning the process of restoring the affected systems and needs time to “adjust to this non-digital environment.” It hopes to have some services restored Wednesday.

The letter says local and federal law enforcement were notified, and “industry-leading cyber security experts” are investigating.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer says there’s no reason at this time to believe personal or confidential information was compromised, but families will be contacted if the investigation does find this information was compromised.

Complete text of the Neenah Joint School District letter to parents:

NJSD Families,

This message is to inform you that school will be cancelled for Tuesday, January 11 at all schools across the Neenah Joint School District.

This closure is due to an IT security situation that we experienced earlier today involving potential unauthorized access to our school system by an unknown third party. This situation caused an outage of our internet, phone systems and several software applications. After discovering the issue, we notified local and federal law enforcement and engaged industry-leading cyber security experts to begin a forensic investigation.

As we are just beginning to restore our affected systems and adjust to this non-digital environment, we will not have school on Tuesday. It is our hope to have phones and some other applications restored by Wednesday.

Although the investigation is ongoing, at this point we have no reason to believe any confidential or personal information has been compromised. Security of sensitive information is among our highest priorities and we ask for your patience as we work to restore our system. Part of our response includes a digital forensics investigation. We are committed to taking all appropriate actions in response to the findings of the investigation.

We will provide more information as services are gradually restored. If at any point in our investigation we find that confidential or personal data has been compromised, you will be contacted immediately. We have an outstanding technology team and have some the best state and national agencies assisting us.

We know this has been a challenging and disruptive school year and this only adds to the adversity we’ve faced. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer

Neenah Joint School District Superintendent

