Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge

Latest News

Team Shuster's John Shuster, center, yells to John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton as they...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin siblings heading to Beijing Olympics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union looms over 2nd week
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job