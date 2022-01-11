MILDER TEMPS FOR A COUPLE DAYS

The most recent round of cold, Arctic air is losing its grip on Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be close to 20° this evening, and then slowly rise overnight. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a west-southwest wind around 10 mph.

Despite mostly cloudy skies, look for highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Wednesday... a virtual heat wave! Light snow showers may develop by the afternoon, especially to the south and west of the Fox Cities. Any accumulation wouldn’t add up to much more than a dusting, but given how cold it’s been lately... even that could create some slippery spots.

Another round of spotty, light snow should track across the area Thursday. Some minor accumulation is possible, but most areas won’t pick up more than an inch of fresh snow. A stronger storm system will pass to our southwest on Friday. Earlier, it looked like that storm could bring accumulating snow to the area, but that’s looking less and less likely.

The trade-off for the lack of snow will be some another bout of cold air for Friday and Saturday. It won’t be quite as chilly as what we just went through, but lows look to be in the single digits for a few nights with highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. Those days should be dry, but light snow showers are back in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures should be pretty close to average from Sunday and into the start of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/N 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy. Not as cold. LOW: 21 (slowly rising)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible... mainly south/west. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy with occasional, light snow showers. HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Continued cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Cloudy with passing snow showers. A little milder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes. HIGH: 23

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.