INTERVIEW: Wisconsin siblings heading to Beijing Olympics

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin natives are hoping to win gold in the sport of curling at the Beijing Olympics.

The Hamilton siblings of Madison, Becca and Matt, have been in the quest for glory before, and Matt helped his team bring home the gold.

The Hamiltons talked with our Chris Roth about their past achievements that got them this far and their preparations for Beijing to take them even further.

