Hackett to interview with Jagaurs this week, Broncos show interest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will have a busy week during the first round bye with an interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job set for Friday, according to reports.

Jacksonville asked Green Bay for permission to interview Hackett back on December 28th, and last week Hackett confirmed he would go through with the interview.

Hackett spent four years with the Jaguars between 2015-2018. Starting out as the team’s quarterbacks coach and eventually becoming their offensive coordinator. During that time Hackett helped Jacksonville reach the AFC Championship game in 2017.

He was later fired by then Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone during the 2018 season.

In Green Bay, Hackett has been part of a coaching staff that has finished with 13 wins in each of the last three seasons. The inventor of the “Gold Zone” saw the Packers offense score on an NFL best 76 percent of their trips inside the opponents’ twenty yard line in 2020,. Green Bay’s offense remains ranked in the top ten in both yards and points this season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also appears poised to win his second straight MVP award with Hackett as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, I would anticipate more interest in Nathaniel as teams are doing their homework. I think he’s definitely deserving of at least being in the conversation with everybody, and getting an opportunity to present what he’s all about to all these teams. I know if I were leading the search he would be high on my list. I would not be surprised to see some other guys get some looks, get some opportunities. That’s what happens when you win,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday.

The Broncos have also asked the Packers for permission to interview Hackett for their head coach opening, according to a report by ESPN. Denver fired Vic Fangio after two seasons on Sunday.

