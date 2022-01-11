Advertisement

Green Bay extends Minoka, Washington virtual learning, adds Franklin

Washington Middle School
Washington Middle School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Virtual learning is being extended for two Green Bay schools, and a third was added to the list Monday as the Green Bay Area Public School District continues dealing with a critical staff shortage.

Washington Middle School and the Minoka High School Program will continue virtual learning through Thursday, January 13. Their move to online learning was announced last week with hopes of bringing students back to the classrooms on Monday.

Franklin Middle School is also moving to online learning through Thursday. Tuesday will be a day of independent learning while teachers adapt their lessons to virtual instruction for Wednesday and Thursday.

These schools don’t have classes on Friday, January 14, for a teacher workday, or on Monday, January 17, for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The school district hopes to have in-person classes when school resumes on January 18.

Meal pickup is available at Washington Middle School at the back door between 10:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. and at Franklin Middle School door #4 between 10:37 A.M. and 12:54 P.M. Minoka families should contact the school if they want to pick up a meal.

Co-curricular activities will go on as scheduled unless students involved in the activities are notified otherwise.

