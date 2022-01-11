GRADUAL WARMING TODAY, SOME LIGHT SNOW NEXT 2 DAYS

Our cold snap is in the process of ending. Temperatures and wind chill values will climb above zero later today and remain there for a the next few days.

Southerly winds are brisk today but they are going to scour out the last of the Arctic air that has been entrenched since Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures in the upper teens and 20s are expected. Steady or slowly rising temperatures are likely tonight as well. Look for highs in the 20s to low 30s on Wednesday... a virtual heat wave!

A few weak clipper systems may spread some light snow our way Wednesday and Thursday. Some minor accumulations can’t be ruled out but these systems look pretty minor. A stronger clipper system that was in the forecast for Friday and Friday night now appears like it will remain to our southwest. The tradeoff will be some colder air for Friday and Saturday. Some additional snow showers are possible Sunday with another fairly weak clipper system pushing across the Great Lakes region.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine. Blustery. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 20, steady or rising temps

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow showers possible. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 16 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cold. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Passing snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.