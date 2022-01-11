Gov. Evers touting unemployment, thanking small businesses

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Ever says Wisconsin unemployment is at 3%, the lowest in country. The governor visited a small business owner in Appleton, to thank him for the work he’s done to keep his business going during the pandemic.

Taperz Barber Shop in Appleton is one of more than 10,000 small businesses, in the state, to receive a $2,500 “We’re All in Small Business Grant”. The “We’re All in Grants” are part of the federally funded C.A.R.E.S. Act. The money is to be used to help with the costs of things like health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, as well as rent and mortgages.

“Not to say that that fixed everything, it’s not a lot of money but every bit has helped. We had to close down for a couple of months, we had bills to that piled up quick, bills kept coming and we had to close down for a couple of months, every little bit helps,” says Cainan Davenport, owner of Taperz Barber Shop.

In meeting with K the Barber, Governor Evers commended him and his crew for sticking it out through the pandemic. The governor said, “This is a great example of a small business that is thriving even during the pandemic. I’m very pleased with how they have really turned the corner and try new practices in order to do the best they can in difficult situations.”

The pandemic has obviously changed the way businesses like Taperz deals with clients. Owner, K the Barber, also is using the situation to serve the community as a whole.

Not only did Taperz improve safety measures, but it also wanted to help serve and advocate for people of color. The the shop using its influence to host a pop up vaccination clinic for the under-served.

“It was a need for us to do. There’s not a lot of places around here where people of color kind of congregate, so it’s a comfortable place, it’s a comfortable place so why wouldn’t we do anything about it,” adds Davenport.

Because the vaccination clinic isn’t the end of Taperz’s service to the community, it’s just the beginning.

