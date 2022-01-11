Advertisement

GOP lawmakers advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the measure came up for a public hearing Tuesday. Republican lawmakers and bill supporters spent most of the hearing testifying about how they consider natural immunity to be at least as effective as being vaccinated.

No one spoke against the bill, but several Wisconsin medical groups oppose it. They argue vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly would veto the bill if it reaches his desk. 

