CWD confirmed in wild buck bagged in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR is renewing its 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Oconto County after a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the agency announced Tuesday.

The one-year-old buck was shot in the Town of Underhill during the 2021 gun-deer season.

The DNR says it’s the first case of CWD confirmed in a wild deer in that county.

The DNR is also renewing a 2-year ban in Menominee County, since the deer was caught within 10 miles of the county line. It was also within 10 miles of Shawano County, but the DNR says that county is already under a longer baiting and feeding ban.

The DNR is encouraging hunters that harvested an adult deer within 10 miles of Underhill to have the deer tested for CWD. An extended archery and crossbow hunt is still being offered in the county’s farmland zone through the end of January.

The Department of Natural Resources also announced two adult bucks in Monroe County, in western Wisconsin, tested positive for CWD. Both were harvested during the fall hunting season. They’re Monroe County’s first CWD cases confirmed in wild deer. A three-year baiting and feeding ban is in effect there as well.

