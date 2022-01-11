COMING OUT OF THE ARCTIC AIR LATER TODAY

It’s still bitter cold across northeast Wisconsin, but it’s not quite as frigid as yesterday. We will come out of the deep freeze, as the arctic air retreats back into Canada. A blustery south-southwest wind will push our temperatures up over the next 24 hours. Highs will be in the teens and 20s this afternoon, with temperatures holding steady or even rising through this evening. However, there is a price to pay with that gusty south wind... Our wind chills will only be in the single digits through the afternoon.

High, thin clouds will give us some filtered sunshine at times today. As a warm front pushes into northeast Wisconsin, our clouds will tend to thicken and lower late in the day.

We’ll see plenty of clouds around for the rest of the week. A few weaker “Alberta Clipper” disturbances will bring chances of snow showers from tomorrow through Friday night. Only minor snow accumulations are possible from these bouts of snow... We do not see any big snow storms in sight. All in all, this is a relatively quiet weather pattern for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/N 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine. Cloudy skies late. Turning blustery. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Brisk winds. LOW: 22, steady or rising temps

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of flakes. Less wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes at night. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 16 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery again. HIGH: 23

