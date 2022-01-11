Advertisement

Chandler Halderson tests positive for COVID-19 amid second week of trial

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a surprising turn during the Chandler Halderson trial, the defendant has tested positive for COVID-19 and the trial will be postponed.

The judge opened the floor to attorneys so that they may weigh in on how to proceed with the trial. The state said they would defer to the judge’s decision.

The defense told the judge that Chandler Halderson had been showing symptoms before the Dec. 29, 2021 and his symptoms were subsiding after that, meaning they don’t believe he was newly infected with the virus.

The defense also stated that Chandler has not been near the jury and everyone has been masked up.

Both the prosecution and the defense attorneys emphasized that they did not wish for a mistrial.

Jail protocol states inmates must be kept in isolation for 10 days. The judge will reach out to employees at the jail to see if they can make an exception to this.

The trial will be postponed, but it will not be a mistrial. The jury will reconvene in the morning Wednesday to be notified of the development.

According to jail records, Chandler Halderson is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is unclear if he has received a booster shot.

The Dane County Jail announced Monday that all inmates were being tested for COVID-19 as a record high number of cases were being reported there.

The 23-year-old Dane County man is accused of killing his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. The sixth day of testimony had been completed when the announcement of Chandler Halderson’s diagnosis came in.

The trial is scheduled to last for up to three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge
Matthias Mann
Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say
Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years
Neenah schools cancel classes Tuesday citing “IT security situation”

Latest News

John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios amid changing photography landscape
John Harmann at Harmann Studios
Harmann Studios consolidates studios in De Pere
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Action 2 News at 4:30 - VOD - clipped version
Medical grade face mask
As Omicron spreads, when should you consider upgrading your mask?