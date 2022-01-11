Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports nearly 2,300 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, stressing health systems.

These hospitalizations are also impacting other people’s ability to get critical care.

Emily Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain is currently waiting to undergo brain surgery due to a lack of beds. She says her life changed in December when she was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease.

“I was having strokes...like three, four, five of them a day. Back to back,” Houser said. “I was just trying to play with my kids and it happened to me three times in a row.”

It’s a rare blood disorder where the brain’s artery is blocked or narrowed reducing blood flow to the brain.

Houser was in intensive care at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay waiting for a bed to open at University Hospital in Madison for surgery.

“it’s a very critical time right now because there’s people who do need these life-saving procedures elsewhere, and you can’t get there, which is the most frustrating thing,” she said.

After about a week and a half at St. Vincent, Houser says she was presented with an option of either staying in the ICU or going home to her family. This past weekend she went home, understanding the risk.

“I live in a small town, so there’s no one here that could keep me alive. Like no neurosurgeon here that could keep me alive if I was to have a bad stroke,” Houser said.

As we have previously reported, Hospital Sisters Health System is dealing with a record number of patients hospitalized with covid.

RELATED: HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals--majority unvaccinated

HSHS released a statement to Action 2 News:

“Out of respect for our patients, and for patient privacy laws, we are unable to provide information about any individual’s care without proper consent. Like many hospitals across the country, HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin are at near capacity due to COVID-19 and other conditions requiring hospitalization. This is also impacting some patients who need to be transferred to other facilities. We are all taking every step we can to deliver the highest quality of care, but we need the help of our communities to curb the spread of COVID-19, and to protect our sickest and most vulnerable community members. To our communities: Please, get your vaccinations and boosters as eligible, wear a mask and do everything you can to help us slow the spread of this virus. We cannot do this alone.”

We also contacted University Hospital in Madison:

“The current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are creating capacity issues across the healthcare industry, and UW Health is no exception. With our hospitals as full as they are, we have needed to decline the majority of the many, daily transfer requests we’ve received recently. We do our best to care for the patients in our community and beyond; those who need our care throughout the state and the region. Even when we cannot accept transfers into our facilities, our experts use several virtual care and communications methods to help providers in other systems care for patients. UW Health leaders and experts are also constantly assessing capacity, staffing, and patient needs. We have limited the non-essential surgeries and procedures and are evaluating the volume and types of surgeries to schedule within a given time period to ensure capacity and staffing levels for patient volumes are manageable. Unfortunately, requests for transfer sometimes outpace capacity and we are worried this trend will worsen with a worsening COVID-19 surge in cases and hospitalizations. We strongly urge the community to get vaccinated, get a vaccine booster, and use other smart public safety guidance such as masking, physical distancing and limiting time in large groups to help our already strained hospitals and clinics manage all patient care needs.”

Houser has an appointment scheduled for Wednesday in Madison, but she says there’s no guarantee she’ll be taken to an ICU bed.

Although she has health insurance, Houser says she’s so far received medical bills from her ICU stay totaling more than $100,000.

Her friends set up a GofundMe page, here is a link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/p5c55-helping-the-houser-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.