Appleton schools extend mask requirement another month

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School Board voted Monday night to extend its mask requirement in all schools through February 17.

The board voted 6-1. Deb Truyman was the lone dissenting vote, which is consistent with her votes on masking since the school board decided to require them last August.

The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard show 93 staff members, or 5.68% of all staff, are currently positive for the COVID-19 virus, and five school buildings have more than 10% of the staff currently positive. Seven staff members are quarantined.

The dashboard also reports 411 students are positive (2.80% of the student population), with 179 of them in quarantine. Only two schools have more than 5% of the student body testing positive -- Appleton East High School and Columbus Elementary School.

