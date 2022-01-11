American Red Cross offers tips to safely use space heaters, avoid house fires

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A small fire in an Appleton home Sunday evening serves as a reminder for space heater safety.

The homeowners told Action 2 News that it was a minor incident in the garage with most of the damage caused by smoke.

The Appleton Fire Department said the fire is connected to a space heater, but the cause is unknown.

“A space heater, is a common cause of fires this time of year. Unfortunately, some of those fires do end up being deadly,” said Justin Kern, the Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Since Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin has helped more than 500 people displaced by a house fire, according to Kern. During the winter, some of those fires are due to space heaters.

“We saw the same kind of spike last winter and in a number of past winters when it’s been exceptionally cold, especially for longer periods of times,” said Kern.

It can be easy to say “Don’t use a space heater,” but the reality is many people depend on them to stay warm.

Kern offered some tips to safely use a space heater:

Don’t cover up a space heater.

Don’t leave a space heater turned on unattended and don’t fall asleep without turning it off.

Place a space heater on a non-flammable surface with at least three feet away from any other objects, kids and pets.

Kern also added that people should not use stove tops, ovens or candles as alternative heat sources. Another tip is to make sure smoke detectors have fresh batteries and for families to plan a fire escape route.

“The more you could do on the preparedness side, the more you can prevent the worse happening for you and your home and your family,” said Kern.

