15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a Winneconne girl who’s been missing for more than a month.

Fifteen-year-old Aliyah Tritt was last seen on December 5 and reported as a runaway the next day. She took three cats with her, along with prescription medicine.

Aliyah is 5′2″, 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she left, she might have been wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The sheriff’s office believes a network of adults is helping to conceal Aliyah’s whereabouts. Deputies followed numerous leads but so far haven’t been able to locate her. In a news release Tuesday, deputies made a specific plea, “If you are part of this network of adults, please respect the wishes of Aliyah’s family and her status as a juvenile, and contact us.”

People with time-sensitive information on the girl’s location should call local law enforcement or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 236-7300 and ask to speak with Dispatch. If your information is not time-sensitive, you can speak with Detective Hathaway at (920) 236-7377.

Aliyah has been reported in a national database, the National Crime Information Center, as a runaway.

