Advertisement

15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month

Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021(Photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a Winneconne girl who’s been missing for more than a month.

Fifteen-year-old Aliyah Tritt was last seen on December 5 and reported as a runaway the next day. She took three cats with her, along with prescription medicine.

Aliyah is 5′2″, 105 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she left, she might have been wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The sheriff’s office believes a network of adults is helping to conceal Aliyah’s whereabouts. Deputies followed numerous leads but so far haven’t been able to locate her. In a news release Tuesday, deputies made a specific plea, “If you are part of this network of adults, please respect the wishes of Aliyah’s family and her status as a juvenile, and contact us.”

People with time-sensitive information on the girl’s location should call local law enforcement or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 236-7300 and ask to speak with Dispatch. If your information is not time-sensitive, you can speak with Detective Hathaway at (920) 236-7377.

Aliyah has been reported in a national database, the National Crime Information Center, as a runaway.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death, hospitalization rates fall as case numbers surge
Matthias Mann
Alabama man tried to hire someone to kidnap, rape Wisconsin woman, US prosecutors say
Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years
Neenah schools cancel classes Tuesday citing “IT security situation”

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers visits Taperz Barber Shop in Appleton.
Gov. Evers touting unemployment, thanking small businesses
The Wisconsin DNR encourages deer hunters to use CWD sampling sites
CWD confirmed in wild buck bagged in Oconto County
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Day 6: Halderson trial resumes after day filled with physical evidence
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues