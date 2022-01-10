Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, correction rules

Green Bay absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Green Bay absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee has voted to force election officials to publish rules on absentee ballot drop boxes and corrections by early February, a move that will allow the committee to kill the policies.

The Wisconsin Election Commission issued guidance as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning in 2020 that allows local clerks to create alternate sites for returning absentee ballots.

The commission in 2016 issued guidance saying clerks could correct witness address mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contact the witness. Republicans believe both policies are ripe for fraud.

The rules committee voted 6-4 Monday to require the commission publish the policies as emergency rules by Feb. 9. Once in rule form, the committee can kill both policies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Vikings and Bears fire head coaches, GMs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks downfield during the second half of an NFL...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions

Latest News

Campaigns for Wisconsin governor hauling in massive funds
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson announces run for third term
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sources: Sen. Ron Johnson to announce he’s running for third term