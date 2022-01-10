Advertisement

Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state’s chief elections administrator as part of his investigation into the 2020 election.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election. But it’s not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Cassidy M. Schilcher of Campbellsport
Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?
40 people rescued from the ice along the shoreline in Green Bay
40 people rescued from ice along shore of bay Saturday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks downfield during the second half of an NFL...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions
Honoring the fallen 23-year-old police officer, Macullen Schnell, at St. Peter’s United Church...
Police funeral processional in Kiel to honor fallen 23-year-old officer

Latest News

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson announces run for third term
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sources: Sen. Ron Johnson to announce he’s running for third term
Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
Watch ABC News special reports on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary