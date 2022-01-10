Space heater sparks fire at Appleton home
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A space heater sparked a fire at a home in Appleton Sunday evening.
At about 6 p.m., Appleton firefighters were called to a home on Green Bay Rd. Residents escaped the without harm.
Crews arrived to find smoke on the second floor. They ventilated the smoke.
The fire caused damage to a portion of the second floor. There was not estimate for the cost.
There were no injuries.
Appleton Fire says there were no activated smoke alarms when crews arrived. Residents used a fire extinguisher after calling 911.
Firefighters say the fire was sparked by the space heater, but the cause remains under investigation.
