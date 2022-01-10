Sister Bay restaurant donates ‘ceiling money’ to local causes

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Husby’s Food and Spirits in Sister Bay is well known for their ceiling filled with dollar bills. A tradition that annually gives back to the Door County community.

Each dollar that sticks to the ceiling is donated to a local cause.

“It’s a fun thing, it’s a conversation starter. Everybody wants to know how do you get a dollar up there, what are all the dollars about,” said James Larsen, owner and general manager of Husby’s.

It’s the question that Husby’s employees are constantly asked, more often than what’s on tap.

But for Husby’s, it’s more than just about having dollars on the ceiling. In the beginning of every year, they take down all the money and donate it to a charitable cause.

“I think other bars have kind of had this idea, but they just leave them up there and they just keep it as the attraction and don’t do anything with it. But it’s awesome to kind of take this down every year and be like here you go, you guys take this,” said Matthew Janisse, a server at Husby’s.

It has become a game for customers who want to donate to the cause. They take their bill, a quarter, and a tack, and throw it up as many times until they get it to stick to the ceiling.

“If we average $5,000 a year, that puts at $60,000 that we’ve raised by doing this funny little bar trick,” said Larsen.

For 12 years now, Husby’s has donated the money to local food pantries, Shop With a Cop in Sturgeon Bay, local Little Leagues, and plenty more.

In 2020, Husby’s donated all the money to 20 of their employees who were out of work during the pandemic.

“This year we’re donating the money to a long time employee, 10 year plus employee, wonderful woman that battled Lymphoma last year and just got a clean bill of health but she missed about nine months of work and obviously piled up some medical bills, so this year we’re donating it all to her,” said Larsen.

Husby’s is holding its annual ‘Pig Out for Preschool’ Fundraiser for Peninsula Preschool on Wednesday, January 26th, where half of their sales for the day will be donated back to the local preschool.

